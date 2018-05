BRIEF-Audentes Announces Data From First Dose Cohort Of ASPIRO

May 16 (Reuters) - Audentes Therapeutics Inc:

* AUDENTES ANNOUNCES CONTINUING POSITIVE DATA FROM FIRST DOSE COHORT OF ASPIRO, A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT132 IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED MYOTUBULAR MYOPATHY

* PATIENT 1 HAS ACHIEVED VENTILATOR INDEPENDENCE AND ORAL FEEDING

* SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN NEUROMUSCULAR AND RESPIRATORY FUNCTION AT 24-WEEK TIMEPOINT

* HAVE BEEN TOTAL OF 24 ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN ASPIRO, SIX OF WHICH WERE DETERMINED TO BE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED