Sept 27 (Reuters) - Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes Therapeutics announces rare pediatric disease and fast track designations for AT132 for the treatment of x-linked myotubular myopathy

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc - ‍preliminary data from aspiro, phase 1/2 study of AT132, expected to be available in q4 of 2017​

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc - ‍AT132 has also received orphan drug designation from both fda and european medicines agency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: