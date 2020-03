BRIEF-Audi FY Operating Profit At EUR 4.5 Bln

March 19 (Reuters) - AUDI AG:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF € 4.5 BILLION

* FY FINANCIAL RESULT WAS EUR 713 MILLION (2018: EUR 831 MILLION)

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXES AT EUR 5,223 MILLION (2018: EUR 4,361 MILLION), UP 19.8 PERCENT

* AUDI TRANSFORMATION PLAN (ATP) IS DELIVERING: ACCUMULATED €4.4 BILLION ALREADY ACHIEVED OF OVERALL €15 BILLION TARGET BY 2022

* CURRENT FOCUS IS ON THE HEALTH OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES WORLDWIDE

* TASK IS TO PROTECT THE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY AND STABILITY AND TO STABILIZE CORE PROCESSES.

* SEES MAJOR CHALLENGES IN THE YEAR 2020

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT MAKES RELIABLE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2020 ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE AT PRESENT

* NOT HOLDING AN ANNUAL PRESS CONFERENCE THIS YEAR

* SHUTTING DOWN ITS PLANTS IN INGOLSTADT, NECKARSULM, BELGIUM, MEXICO AND HUNGARY IN A CONTROLLED MANNER BY THE END OF THIS WEEK Source text: bit.ly/2U2KEhF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)