Nov 2 (Reuters) - AUDI AG:

* RECALLS APPROXIMATELY 5,000 A8 AUTOMOBILES WITH V8 TDI ENGINE IN EUROPE ‍​

* A8 MODELS OF THE TYPE D4 WITH EURO 6 CERTIFICATION ARE AFFECTED‍​

* SOFTWARE UPDATE TO IMPROVE EMISSIONS IN REAL DRIVING OPERATION BEING DISCUSSED WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES