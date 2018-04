April 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* AUDI Q1 NET CASH FLOW REACHES EUR 1.9 (1.5) BILLION

* AUDI SAYS 2018 NET CASH FLOW OF BETWEEN EUR 2.7 AND 3.2 BILLION EXPECTED

* AUDI SAYS CANNOT RULE OUT FLUCTUATIONS IN KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS DUE TO INTENSITY OF RAMP-UP, DISCONTINUATION SITUATION AS WELL AS THE INDUSTRY-WIDE WLTP ISSUE