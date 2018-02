BRIEF-Audi to launch production of Q3 model in Hungary after summer -director

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Audi Ag:

* GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE 20 PERCENT NON-REFUNDABLE SUBSIDY TO HUF 6.15 BILLION NEW AUDI ENGINE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE IN HUNGARY -FOREIGN MINISTER

* AUDI HUNGARY UNIT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PRODUCTION OF AUDI Q3 VEHICLE AFTER THE SUMMER -MANAGING DIRECTOR

* AUDI HUNGARY UNIT EXPECTS TO MANUFACTURE “THOUSANDS” OF ELECTRIC ENGINES THIS YEAR -MANAGING DIRECTOR

* AUDI HUNGARY UNIT SAYS PROPORTION OF ELECTRIC ENGINES IN OVERALL ENGINE OUTPUT CAN REACH UP TO 25 PERCENT BY 2025 -MANAGING DIRECTOR

* AUDI HUNGARY UNIT LOOKING AT “ECONOMICAL ALTERNATIVES” TO AUTOMATE EASIER, REPETITIVE TASKS AT GYOR FACTORY -MANAGING DIRECTOR

* AUDI HUNGARY UNIT EXPECTS TO HIRE HUNDREDS OF NEW WORKERS IN 2018 -MANAGING DIRECTOR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)