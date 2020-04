April 6 (Reuters) - Audinate Group Ltd:

* BELIEVES PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUS FY20 GROWTH COMMENTARY

* UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR Q3 FY20 UP 14% TO US$5.3 MILLION

* BACKLOG OF COMMITTED BUT UNFULFILLED SALES ORDERS APRIL ONWARD IS HIGHER THAN AVERAGE MONTH END BACKLOG FOR PREVIOUS 8 MONTHS OF FY20