BRIEF-Audioboom Group Says Process of Proposed Acquisition Of Triton Digital Canada Continues

April 27 (Reuters) - Audioboom Group PLC:

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRITON DIGITAL CANADA INC AND ASSOCIATED FUNDRAISE CONTINUES

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP - STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION AND ACQUISITION PLACING WILL BE DIFFERENT FROM THOSE OUTLINED IN ANNOUNCEMENT OF FEB 13

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - BOARD EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO MAKE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN THESE RESPECTS WITHIN NEXT THREE WEEKS.

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP - EXPECTS REVENUES FOR TWELVE MONTHS TO 30 NOVEMBER 2017 WILL BE £4.7 MILLION, UNDERLYING EBITDA LOSS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY £4.6 MILLION