BRIEF-Audioboom Says Potential Buyer Interest Suggests Sale Process To Stay Course

March 30 (Reuters) - Audioboom Group PLC:

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE INCREASED 91% TO US$22.3 MILLION (2018: US$11.7 MILLION FOR 13 MONTHS)

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS REDUCED 38% TO US$2.9 MILLION (2018: LOSS OF US$4.7 MILLION)

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - GROUP CASH AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF US$2.0 MILLION (31 DECEMBER 2018: US$1.6 MILLION)

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - STRONG START TO 2020, WITH BOOKINGS FOR Q1 AHEAD OF MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC - BOARD APPOINTED RAINE ADVISORS AND HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY ESTABLISHED A FORMAL SALE PROCESS PURSUANT TO UK TAKEOVER CODE

* AUDIOBOOM- NUMBER OF INTERESTED PARTIES ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SALE PROCESS

* AUDIOBOOM- CURRENTLY POTENTIAL BUYER INTEREST IN AUDIOBOOM SUGGESTS PROCESS WILL STAY COURSE, BUT WE WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: