Nov 27 (Reuters) - AudioCodes Ltd:

* AUDIOCODES RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* AUDIOCODES LTD - ‍RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO REPURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $20 MILLION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES, NIS 0.01 NOMINAL VALUE, THROUGH MAY 27, 2018​

* AUDIOCODES LTD - ‍SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE WORKING CAPITAL​