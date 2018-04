April 17 (Reuters) - AudioEye Inc:

* AUDIOEYE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER, REVENUE INCREASES 153% TO $1.1 MILLION, BOOKINGS ACCELERATE TO $2.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.5 MILLION TO $7.5 MILLION