April 7 (Reuters) - AUDIOVALLEY SA:

* SEES AROUND 40% DECLINE IN TURNOVER IN Q2 YOY

* IMPACT OF THE DROP IN BUSINESS ON PROFITABILITY AND CASH CONSUMPTION IS CURRENTLY LIMITED

* IMPLEMENTED SHORT-TIME WORK AND OTHER MEASURES IN ALL REGIONS TO MITIGATE IMPACT

* SALES CONTACT ARE CONTINUING WITH A VIEW TO BROADENING THE GROUP’S MONETISABLE AUDIENCE INTERNATIONALLY

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION AT DECEMBER 2019