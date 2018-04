April 26 (Reuters) - AUFEMININ SA:

* AUFEMININ ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN YKONE, TOP PLAYER IN INFLUENCER MARKETING

* AUFEMININ ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN YKONE, TOP PLAYER IN INFLUENCER MARKETING

* WILL ACQUIRE 75% OF YKONE’S CAPITAL

* ACQUISITION FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)