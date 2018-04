April 19 (Reuters) - AUFEMININ SA:

* AUFEMININ - Q1 2018 – STABLE PERFORMANCE IMPACTED BY EXCHANGE RATES

* Q1 REVENUES: EUR 25.1 MILLION, -2% ACTUAL AND +2.2% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* Q1 OPERATING COSTS UNDER CONTROL: EBITDA OF EUR 2.3 MILLION, MARGIN OF 9.3%

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)