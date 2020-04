April 2 (Reuters) - Auga Group AB:

* MANAGEMENT DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON THE RESULTS OF THE GROUP DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN THE SHORT-RUN

* FULL IMPACT ON THE GROUP'S 2020 RESULTS CANNOT BE FULLY ASSESSED, DUE TO THE UNPREDICTABLE NATURE OF THE SITUATION