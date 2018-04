April 3 (Reuters) - OTCPHARM PAO:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MANDATORY BUYOUT, AS RESULT AUGMENT INVESTMENT LIMITED BUYS 100% STAKE IN COMPANY

* SAYS AUGMENT INVESTMENT LIMITED OWNS 82.25% STAKE DIRECTLY AND 17.75% STAKE INDIRECTLY (VIA PHARMSTANDARD) IN COMPANY Source text: bit.ly/2uLKAbr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)