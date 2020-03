BRIEF-Augusta Capital Decided To Withdraw Initial Offering Of Augusta Property Fund

March 27 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW INITIAL OFFERING OF AUGUSTA PROPERTY FUND

* ALL MONEY RAISED WILL BE RETURNED TO REGISTERED INVESTORS IN NEXT WEEK

* EARNINGS GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY RELEASED ON 17 FEB IS WITHDRAWN

* DECISION TO WITHDRAW INITIAL OFFERING OF AUGUSTA PROPERTY FUND MADE IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* DECISION WAS MADE AMID COVID-19 LOCKDOWN AND EFFECT OF LOCKDOWN ON NUMBER OF TENANTS IN AUGUSTA PROPERTY FUND'S INITIAL PROPERTIES