BRIEF-Augusta Capital Updates On Development Agreement With Airways Corporation Of New Zealand Ltd​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT ‍REGARDING ENTRY INTO DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH AIRWAYS CORPORATION OF NEW ZEALAND LTD​

* NEW SINGLE ASSET FUND BEING CREATED TO RAISE REQUIRED CAPITAL FOR RE-DEVELOPMENT; AMOUNT OF EQUITY PROPOSED TO BE RAISED NZ$22.75 MILLION

* ‍DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH AIRWAYS CORPORATION OF NEW ZEALAND​ LTD IS NOW UNCONDITIONAL

* CO WILL UNDERWRITE NZ$15 MILLION OF TOTAL PROPOSED EQUITY OF FUND WITH A THIRD PARTY TO UNDERWRITE BALANCE​