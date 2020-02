BRIEF-Aumake International Provides Update In Relation To Developments As A Result Of Coronavirus

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aumake International Ltd:

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL LTD - UPDATE IN RELATION TO DEVELOPMENTS AS A RESULT OF NOVEL (NEW) CORONAVIRUS

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL LTD- TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL WILL MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S EARNINGS

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL LTD - UNABLE TO PROVIDE TIMEFRAME AS TO WHEN RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL BY CHINESE VISITORS WILL BE LIFTED

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL - WILL IMPLEMENT COST MITIGATION MEASURES INCLUDING CLOSING/REDUCING TRADING HOURS OF CERTAIN STORES, PLACING SOME STAFF ON LEAVE

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL - BELIEVES VIRUS SITUATION WILL ONLY HAVE TEMPORARY IMPACT ON AUMAKE BUSINESS

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL - WORKING WITH ALL STRATEGIC PARTNERS TO ADEQUATELY MANAGE CO’S CASH POSITION FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* AUMAKE INTERNATIONAL LTD - TOTAL SALES DURING CHINESE NEW YEAR PERIOD (24 JAN TO 8 FEB) INCREASED 66%