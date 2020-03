March 30 (Reuters) - Aumake International Ltd:

* BOARD, EXECUTIVES AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT HAVE COMMITTED TO REDUCE REMUNERATION BY 50% EFFECTIVE 1 MARCH 2020

* TO STAND DOWN FURTHER STAFF, CULMINATING IN 70% REDUCTION OF STAFFING LEVELS SINCE ONSET OF COVID-19

* TO STAND DOWN FURTHER STAFF, CULMINATING IN 70% REDUCTION OF STAFFING LEVELS SINCE ONSET OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: