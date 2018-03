March 22 (Reuters) - Aumann Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AUMANN CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY FIGURES AND PROPOSES EUR0.20 DIVIDEND PER SHARE

* FY ‍REVENUES GREW BY 34.8% TO EUR210.4 MILLION, OF WHICH 28.9% CAME FROM E-MOBILITY SEGMENT​

* SAYS FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE 0.94 EUR​

* ‍REITERATES 2018 FORECAST OF REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 42.6% TO MORE THAN EUR300 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBIT OF EUR28 TO EUR31 MILLION​