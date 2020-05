May 27 (Reuters) - Aumann AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: AUMANN AG: E-MOBILITY REVENUE AT AUMANN RISES AGAIN IN FIRST QUARTER, THOUGH EFFECTS OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC FELT FOR FIRST TIME

* REVENUE OF EUR 48.1 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* ORDER INTAKE WAS DOWN 8.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR AT EUR 38.6 MILLION IN Q1

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS INCREASINGLY IMPACTING OPERATIONS OF OUR CUSTOMERS AND THUS AUMANN ITSELF

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.5 MILLION WITH A MARGIN OF 3.2%.