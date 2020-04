BRIEF-Auplata Mining Group Postpones FY Report Publication

April 30 (Reuters) - Auplata Mining Group SA:

* HAS PUT IN PLACE ALL APPROPRIATE HEALTH AND ORGANISATIONAL MEASURES RECOMMENDED BY GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES OF COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES

* FRENCH GUIANA: THE OPERATION OF THE SITE OF DIEU MERCI WAS SUSPENDED ON APRIL 7, 2020

* GROUP WILL NOT BE IN POSITION TO PUBLISH ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 ON APRIL 30, 2020

* GROUP CONCENTRATES ITS EFFORTS TO PUBLISH THIS REPORT NO LATER THAN 30 JUNE 2020