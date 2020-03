March 30 (Reuters) - AUPLATA MINING GROUP SA:

* DECIDES TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ITS MINING OPERATIONS AND TO RESORT TO THE PARTIAL ACTIVITY MECHANISM FRENCH GUIANA

* DECIDES TO STRENGTHEN ITS PREVENTIVE MEASURES AND TO ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF ITS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN PERU

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO ACCURATELY COMMUNICATE THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE PANDEMIC ON ITS OPERATIONS AND WILL DO WHEN THE SITUATION RETURNS TO NORMAL