May 4 (Reuters) - AUPLATA MINING GROUP SA:

* MACROECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ALL INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY, INCLUDING MINING INDUSTRY, WAS THEREFORE PARTICULARLY SIGNIFICANT IN Q1 OF 2020

* PERUVIAN AND MOROCCAN OPERATIONS CONTINUED WITH NECESSARY HEALTH PRECAUTIONS. ONLY OPERATIONS IN FRENCH GUIANA HAD TO BE SUSPENDED

* HAS NOW DECIDED TO FOCUS PRODUCTION STRATEGY ON GOLD

* COULD BENEFIT FROM UPWARD TREND IN THE PRICE OF GOLD IN BOTH FRENCH GUIANA AND PERU