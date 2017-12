BRIEF-Aura Minerals And Rio Novo Gold Announce Merger Transaction

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aura Minerals Inc:

* AURA MINERALS INC. AND RIO NOVO GOLD INC. ANNOUNCE MERGER TRANSACTION

* AURA MINERALS INC - COMBINED ENTITY WILL OPERATE UNDER AURA NAME AND WILL REMAIN LISTED ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* AURA MINERALS INC - CO TO ACQUIRE ALL OF SHARES OF RIO NOVO & RIO NOVO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.053 OF AURA SHARE FOR EACH RIO NOVO SHARE HELD

* AURA MINERALS INC - ‍ NORTHWESTERN, HAS AGREED TO VOTE ITS AURA COMMON SHARES AND RIO NOVO COMMON SHARES IN FAVOUR OF TRANSACTION​

* AURA MINERALS INC - ‍NORTHWESTERN CURRENTLY HOLDS APPROXIMATELY 52% OF AURA'S COMMON SHARES AND 65% OF RIO NOVO'S COMMON SHARES​