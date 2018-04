April 10 (Reuters) - Auramex Resource Corp:

* DIRECTOR / MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* WAYNE CROCKER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT FROM COMPANY

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 6, JUDIE WHITBY ANNOUNCED HER RESIGNATION AS CFO, CORPORATE SECRETARY AND DIRECTOR

* WYLIE HUI HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: