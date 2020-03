BRIEF-Aurea Phases Out Production At Its French Plants Due To Coronavirus Crisis

March 20 (Reuters) - AUREA SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MEASURES TAKEN IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS

* DURATION OF CLOSURE WILL DEPEND ON EVOLUTION OF HEALTH SITUATION AND GOVERNMENT DECISIONS

* HAS DECIDED TO PHASE OUT PRODUCTION OF ITS FRENCH PLANTS REGEAL, M LEGO AND BROPLAST, AS WELL AS COLLECTION OF USED MOTOR OIL DURING THIS WEEK

* THESE PLANTS MAY HAVE TO REDUCE THEIR ACTIVITY OR CLOSE DOWN, WITHOUT IT BEING POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ESTABLISH TIMETABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY THE SHUTDOWNS WILL BENEFIT FROM THE MEASURES PUT IN PLACE BY THE GOVERNMENT RELATING TO PARTIAL ACTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)