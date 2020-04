BRIEF-Aurea Postpones AGM Due To Coronavirus

April 15(Reuters) - AUREA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE GROUP POSTPONES GENERAL MEETING DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* POSTPONES THE DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* HAS IMPLEMENTED SHORT-TIME WORKING MEASURES IN PLANTS THAT WERE FORCED TO SHUT OR SLOW DOWN

* STRENGTHENED ITS FINANCIAL RESOURCES BY TAKING OUT A €5 MILLION MEDIUM-TERM LOAN WITH BPIFRANCE

* WILL KEEP THE MARKET INFORMED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE OF THE NEW CLOSING DATE OF ITS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

