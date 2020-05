BRIEF-Aurea Q1 Revenue Down At 46 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Aurea SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 46 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS : EXPECTS THE COVID-19 SITUATION TO CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON ITS BUSINESS

* THE LEVEL OF ACTIVITY WILL DEPEND ON OF THE PACE OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND INDUSTRY, EVERYTHING PARTICULARLY IN FRANCE AND IN EUROPE

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE IN Q2 2020 MARKEDLY DOWN COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD YEAR AGO

* IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO ENABLE IT TO MEET COMMITMENTS, MAINTAIN ITS COMMERCIAL PRESENCE, AND PRESERVE ITS MEDIUM-TERM PROFITABILITY OBJECTIVES

* WILL PURSUE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS INITIATED AND WILL CONSIDER SMALL SCALE EXTERNAL GROWTH OPERATIONS IN A STRICT FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)