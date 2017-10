Oct 27 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA OF COMBINED GROUP AT EUR 575.1 MILLION (+371% YEAR-OVER-YEAR)​

* REVENUES INCREASED BY 46 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016 (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 2,147.8 MILLION)​

* ‍OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE - FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 WILL BE A NEW RECORD YEAR​

* 9MTH ‍REVENUES AT EUR 3,133.7 MILLION​