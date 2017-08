July 6 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa

* Executive board of Aurelius raises earnings forecast for the current business year 2017

* Transaction will presumably have a positive effect on Aurelius' 2017 EBITDA for combined group of approx. EUR 160 million

* Board expects to end business year 2017 with EBITDA for the combined group of more than EUR 650 million