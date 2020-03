March 12 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA:

* FY EBITDA OF COMBINED GROUP REACHES EUR 271.4 MILLION, SECOND-HIGHEST RESULT IN GROUP’S HISTORY

* OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN DUE TO CURRENT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 3,612.1 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (2018: EUR 3,781.8 MILLION)