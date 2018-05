May 3 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA:

* DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS PUBLISHES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 912.3 MILLION WERE MODESTLY LOWER THAN YEAR-AGO FIGURE (Q1 2017: EUR 1,153.8 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING EBITDA REACHES EUR 21.5 MILLION

Q1 INCOME FROM SALES OF INVESTMENTS ABOVE BOOK VALUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.6 MILLION (Q1 2017: 0)