BRIEF-Aurelius Says Coronavirus Outbreak To Compromise Short Term Corporate Planning

March 18 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:

* EMERGENCE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 POSES RISKS TO GLOBAL ECONOMY AURELIUS IS AMONG THOSE CURRENTLY AFFECTED

* CONCRETE MEDIUM- AND LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF CORONA CRISIS ON GROUP CANNOT BE FORESEEN AT PRESENT, BUT THEY MAY SIGNIFICANTLY COMPROMISE CORPORATE PLANNING, AT LEAST IN SHORT TERM

* EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL CONTINUOUSLY ANALYSE STRATEGY AND ORIENTATION OF AURELIUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)