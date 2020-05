BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 Revenue Up At 26.6 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - AURES TECHNOLOGIES:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 26.6 MLN VERSUS EUR 26.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19:CONTAINMENT MEASURES PUT IN PLACE TO CURB THE PANDEMIC SEVERELY DISRUPTED THE GROUP’S BUSINESS, GROUP’S SALES FELL BY MORE THAN 19% IN MARCH 2020

* ACTIVITY IN FRANCE AND THE UNITED KINGDOM WAS VIRTUALLY AT A STANDSTILL DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL, ACTIVITY IS RESUMED IN FRANCE

* OUTLOOK: SALES WILL PROBABLY BE MORE IMPACTED IN Q2 2020

* GROUP CONFIRMS THAT ITS GROWTH AMBITIONS FOR 2020 HAVE BECOME OBSOLETE, IT IS NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE NEW PROSPECTS

* IN TERMS OF CASH SECURITY, THE GROUP APPLIED FOR AND OBTAINED THE STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN (PGE) IN FRANCE AND THE PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) IN THE UNITED STATES

* AS OF TODAY, THE STAFF REDUCTION AT RTG (A SERVICE COMPANY IN THE CATERING MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES) HAS REACHED 146 PEOPLE. Source text for Eikon:

