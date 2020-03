BRIEF-Aures Technologies Says Currently Unable To Determine Overall FY Impact Of Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Aures Technologies SA:

* ON FRENCH TERRITORY, WE HAVE ASKED ALL STAFF TO RETURN HOME AND REMAIN CONFINED SINCE THE EVENING OF MARCH 16, 2020, AND, UNTIL MARCH 31 AS FOR NOW

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO DETERMINE THE OVERALL IMPACT THAT THIS CRISIS WILL HAVE ON THE WHOLE FINANCIAL YEAR

* ON THE GROUP'S OTHER SITES (GERMANY, AUSTRALIA, THE UNITED STATES AND GREAT BRITAIN), MASSIVE TELEWORK MEASURES ARE IN PLACE