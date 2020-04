BRIEF-Aures Technologies Withdraws 2020 Outlook Due To COVID-19

April 3 (Reuters) - AURES TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* IN GERMANY, SITE REMAINS IN OPERATION, ALTHOUGH DECLINE IN ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* IN AUSTRALIA, THE ENTITY ALSO REMAINS IN OPERATION AND IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN Q2 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN GREAT BRITAIN, ENTITY IS CLOSED, WITH PHONE AND ONLINE CUSTOMER SUPPORT

* IN USA (ENTITY IN CALIFORNIA), ACTIVITY CONTINUES AND IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN Q2 2020

* 2020 AMBITIONS FOR REVENUE GROWTH ARE OBSOLETE

* THE RESULTS PRESENTATION MEETING SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 29, 2020 IS ALSO POSTPONED

* IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE NEW 2020 OUTLOOK

* GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 23, 2020, IS POSTPONED

* GROUP IS STUDYING VARIOUS PROPOSED SYSTEMS FOR SECURING CASH FLOW

* GROUP IS CURRENTLY STUDYING ADDITIONAL COST-CUTTING MEASURES