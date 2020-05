May 21 (Reuters) - Auriant Mining AB:

* PUBLISHES AN UPDATE ON QUARANTINE MEASURES AT THE TARDAN MINE

* OUT OF 271 EMPLOYEES, 26 HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AT TARDAN MINE

* MINE CONTINUES TO OPERATE AS NORMAL, WITH WORKERS WHO HAVE BEEN PLACED IN OBSERVATION BEING REPLACED BY OTHER EMPLOYEES