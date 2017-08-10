FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 6 days
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 12:35 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc.-

* AuRico Metals reports 2017 second quarter results

* AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly ‍royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016​

* AuRico Metals Inc - ‍annual royalty revenue guidance has been revised upwards for second time in 2017, to a range of $10.5 to $11.0 million​

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) $10.5 million to $11.0 million

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 kemess underground capital expenditures $6.0 million to $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.