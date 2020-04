April 27 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AURINIA APPOINTS JOE MILLER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DENNIS BOURGEAULT TO RETIRE AFTER MORE THAN 20 YEARS WITH COMPANY

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF JOE MILLER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: