June 22 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AURINIA COMPLETES PATIENT ENROLLMENT INTO THE AUDREY PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF VOCLOSPORIN OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE SYNDROME

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VOCLOSPORIN OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION (VOS) RESULTS ANTICIPATED IN Q4 OF 2020