March 16 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR VOCLOSPORIN IN THE TREATMENT OF LUPUS NEPHRITIS

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS - REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR VOCLOSPORIN BY END OF Q2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: