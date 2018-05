May 10 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AURINIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AURORA PHASE III TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

* AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.18