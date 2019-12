Dec 30 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ltd:

* AURIS MEDICAL - FORMATION OF NEW UNIT, ZILENTIN LTD., TO BUNDLE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR TREATMENT OF TINNITUS & HEARING LOSS IN A SEPARATE ENTITY

* AURIS MEDICAL - ZILENTIN LTD. IS DOMICILED IN ZUG, SWITZERLAND