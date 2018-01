BRIEF-Auris Medical Announces Further Results From Healos Phase 3 Trial

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG SAYS ANNOUNCED FURTHER CLINICAL RESULTS FROM THE HEALOS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL, PROVIDES UPDATE ON AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG SAYS AM-111 TREATED PATIENTS HAD A LOWER INCIDENCE OF NO HEARING IMPROVEMENT- SEC FILING

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING SAYS POST-HOC ANALYSES OF TOP-LINE DATA REVEALED CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT HEARING IMPROVEMENT WITH AM-111

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING SAYS PLANS TO DISCUSS ACCUMULATED SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA AND REGULATORY PATHWAY WITH FDA AND EMA IN Q2 OF 2018.