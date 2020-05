BRIEF-Auris Medical Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Am-201 Phase 1B Study In Antipsychotic-Induced Weight Gain

May 26 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ltd:

* AURIS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM AM-201 PHASE 1B STUDY IN ANTIPSYCHOTIC-INDUCED WEIGHT GAIN AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON TRAVERS PHASE 2 STUDY

* AURIS MEDICAL - ADMINISTRATION OF INTRANASAL BETAHISTINE 30 MG SHOWS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN OLANZAPINE-INDUCED WEIGHT GAIN

* AURIS MEDICAL - TREATMENT FROM AM-201 PHASE 1B STUDY WELL TOLERATED AND SAFE WITH NO ADVERSE EFFECTS

* AURIS MEDICAL - ENROLLMENT INTO PHASE 2 TRAVERS TRIAL WITH AM-125 RESUMED FOLLOWING BREAK DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC