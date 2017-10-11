BRIEF-Auris Medical announces share purchase agreements with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris Medical announces share purchase agreements with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, Llc

* Auris Medical Holding AG - ‍execution of two share purchase agreements for up to $15.0 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, Llc​

* Auris Medical Holding - ‍pursuant to agreement dated Oct 10 Auris Medical may require LPC, to subscribe for up to $13.5 million worth of its common shares​

* Auris Medical Holding- on Oct 10, Auris entered into purchase agreement with LPC as per which LPC subscribed for $1.5 million worth of Auris’s shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: