BRIEF-Auris Medical completes enrollment of phase 3 healos trial of am-111 for the treatment of sudden deafness

July 5 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* Auris Medical completes enrollment of phase 3 healos trial of am-111 for the treatment of sudden deafness

* Auris Medical Holding AG - ‍top-line results from healos trial are expected in fall of 2017.​

* Says ‍auris Medical expects to announce top-line results from assent trial in second half of 2018​

* Auris Medical Holding AG - ‍primary efficacy endpoint for trial is improvement of pure tone hearing thresholds from baseline to day 28​