March 13 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG - ON MARCH 12, AT THE GENERAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED MERGER BETWEEN CO AND AURIS MEDICAL NEWCO - SEC FILING

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG - CO'S SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECTED THOMAS MEYER, , AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS